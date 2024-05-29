SPIEF sports program to promote Friendship Games — director

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The sports program of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) heavily promote the Friendship Games, Georgy Bryusov, the director of the Center of Sports Preparations (CPS) for Russian national teams has told reporters.

"Despite a busy schedule, many athletes find time to participate in corporate tournaments," Bryusov said. "The forum will provide venues for basketball, hockey, table tennis, tennis, golf and new kinds of sports. This year, our sports program will revolve around the Friendship Games. As you know, this is our main sports initiative, so the entire sports program of the forum is dedicated to it. Specifically, this includes a race, which [Russian Sports Minister] Mikhail Vladimirovich [Degtyaryov] will open on June 6 at 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. GMT - TASS)," the director outlined.

"Many events will be oriented at advertising the Friendship Games as our major sports initiative. In order to emphasize the contribution made by domestic businesses to promoting sports, we will for the second time hold a Champion ceremony. Champion is a sports-business community, which develops the Roscongress fund under the Champion label," Bryusov added.

The Friendship Games will be held on September 15-29 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg.

SPIEF will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS will be the event’s media partner.