Valieva’s social media post receives over 35,000 comments in half hour

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Kamila Valieva’s Telegram channel received over 35,000 comments in less than half an hour after the recently suspended figure skater posted a video clip on her account.

In the clip, Valieva can be seen skating in a red dress to a song called "Heart" by Passmurny. Her followers expressed overwhelming support in the comment section.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021. "All competitive results of Ms. Valieva from December 25, 2021 are disqualified, with all the resulting consequences," the CAS press service said in a statement.

The International Skating Union (ISU) decided on Tuesday to strip Russia of its gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the team figure skating event by taking away some of the team’s previously earned points and subsequently awarding it the bronze medal.

The world’s governing figure skating body ruled on Tuesday to withhold 20 of the 74 points earned by Russian figure skaters in the team event after Valieva’s suspension, thereby putting Russia in 3rd place with 54 points, Team USA in 1st place (65 points) and Japan in second (63 points).

According to the ISU’s statement: "She [Valieva] will also be disqualified from the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Women’s single competition and all her individual results and points in the Short Program and the Free Skating competitions will be dismissed leading to a re-ranking of the Team event results as follows - 1st the United States; 2nd Japan; 3rd Russian Olympic Committee [ROC].".