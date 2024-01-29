WADA calls on countries to pass laws criminalizing doping of minors

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has called on world governments to pass a law imposing criminal liability for doping of minors.

"WADA welcomes the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold its appeal and impose a four-year period of ineligibility on the Russian Olympic Committee figure skater, Kamila Valieva, as well as disqualify her results from the date of the sample collection on 25 December 2021, including all her results during the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. WADA took this appeal to CAS in the interests of fairness for athletes and clean sport and we believe that has been delivered through this decision," it said in a press statement.

"The doping of children is unforgivable. Doctors, coaches or other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing substances to minors should face the full force of the World Anti-Doping Code. Indeed, WADA encourages governments to consider passing legislation - as some have done already - making the doping of minors a criminal offence," the agency stressed.

"WADA understands the frustration of the affected parties in relation to the time it took to complete this case. Indeed, WADA shared those frustrations, which is why, at every stage of the process, including during the first instance proceedings in Russia, WADA pushed hard for a timely resolution," it added.

Valieva, who is now 17 years old, was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15.