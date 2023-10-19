UEFA postpones scheduled football matches in Israel until further notice

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Union (UEFA) has postponed all scheduled football matches on the territory of Israel until further notice, the UEFA’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"After a thorough evaluation of the current safety and security situation in the whole territory of Israel, the UEFA Executive Committee decided that no UEFA competition matches shall be played in Israel until further notice," the statement reads.

The European governing football body first announced the postponement of UEFA’s matches in Israel on October 8 saying that the "new dates to be confirmed in due course."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Israel has announced a total blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank. More than 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 12,000 have suffered wounds since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and over 4,500 have been wounded.