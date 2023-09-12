IOC distorts ideas of Pierre de Coubertin; sports must be beyond politics — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The leadership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is distorting the ideas of Pierre de Coubertin, the initiator of the Olympic Games revival, as sports must be beyond politics and should be uniting instead of dividing people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I believe that the present-day management of international [sports] federations and of the International Olympic Committee, are distorting the initial idea of Pierre de Coubertin," Putin said speaking at a plenary session of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Sports must be beyond politics. It must be uniting and not dividing people," the Russian president continued.

"But what happened over the past decade? The Olympic Movement has been caught in a trap of financial interests. We have witnessed an unacceptable commercialization of global sports and the International Olympic Movement," Putin noted.

