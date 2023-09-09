Medvedev defeats Alcaraz, ends up at US Open final

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the US Open tennis championship being held in New York.

The match ended 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in favor of Medvedev, who was seeded third in the tournament. Alcaraz was seeded number one. In the final, Medvedev will compete with Serbian Novak Djokovic, who defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the semifinals. The deciding match will be played on September 10.

Medvedev, 27, ranks 11th in the ATP rankings. The Russian tennis star won 20 tournaments under the auspices of the organization, five of which he won in the current season. His best Grand Slam tournament result was winning the US Open in 2021. Medvedev won the ATP Cup and Davis Cup the same year as the part of the Russian team.

Alcaraz, 20, has 12 wins at ATP tournaments, six of which he won this year. The Spaniard has won two Grand Slam tournaments - the US Open (2022) and Wimbledon (2023).