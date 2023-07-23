Russia’s Rublev wins tournament in Sweden’s Bastad to grab his 14th ATP title

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev on Sunday defeated Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his 14th ATP title in Sweden’s Bastad.

The match ended 7:6 (7:3), 6:0 in favor of Rublev. It was Rublev’s fifth win in the AATP finals this season.

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 7th in the ATP’s World Rankings. He is the winner of 14 ATP tournaments. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, never going further than the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

Ruud, 24, is world No. 4, holding 10 ATP titles.

The Swedish Open, also known as the Nordea Open, is an ATP 250 clay court tournament that takes place in Bastad, Sweden. The tournament has 562,000 euro in prize money up for grabs. Rublev is the first Russian to win this tournament.