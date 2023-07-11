Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from 2023 FISU Summer Universiade in China

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be taking part in the 2023 Summer Universiade, which kicks late this month in China, Olivier van Bogaert, a spokesman for the International University Sports Federation (FISU), told TASS on Tuesday.

A TASS correspondent asked the spokesman whether he understood it correctly that Russia and Belarus had been barred from the 2023 Summer Universiade and Olivier van Bogaert replied "Yes, you do."

According to regulations, the deadline for submitting applications to participate in the upcoming tournament expired on June 28.

The 2023 FISU Summer Universiade was initially scheduled to be hosted by the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg. However, on April 29, 2022 the FISU Executive Committee announced a decision to strip Russia of the tournament citing as the reason the country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The tournament was later relocated to the Chinese city of Chengdu, which is set to host the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade between July 28 and August 8.