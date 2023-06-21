Dutch-born Russian footballer Promes to appeal 'within 14 days' court charges — lawyer

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Dutch-born forward Quincy Promes of the Russian Premier League’s Spartak Moscow Football Club will file an appeal against an Amsterdam court ruling ‘within 14 days,’ his lawyer Robert Malewicz told TASS on Wednesday.

On June 19, an Amsterdam court sentenced Promes in absentia to 18 months behind bars on charges of assaulting his cousin.

"My client will appeal the decision of the Amsterdam court," Malewicz stated. "He will ask for cancelation of the verdict. "The High Court in Amsterdam will then re-judge the entire case again."

"After that my client also has the possibility to go to the supreme court for cassation," the lawyer added.

Promes, who plays striker for the Spartak Moscow side, was charged with assault for an incident involving his cousin, where the former allegedly inflicted a knife wound on the latter during a family party in 2020. On top of the 18-month jail term, the Dutch court also ordered Promes to pay 7,000 euros in financial damages. The prosecution in the case initially asked that the athlete be given two years’ incarceration.

Promes, 31, joined Spartak Moscow FC in 2014 and, according to official statistics, the forward has already chalked up 37 goals and 74 assists playing for the legendary Russian football club.

However, Promes also figures as a suspect in a case involving the cross-border smuggling of two batches of heroin seized at the Antwerp, Belgium, airport in 2020. The court hearing regarding this case is scheduled for August 11.

Throughout its 101-year history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished in second place in the Russian Premier League’s 2020/2021 season.