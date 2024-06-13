Chinese Palace in St. Petersburg’s Peterhof Museum-Reserve restored — culture minister

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The restoration of the Chinese Palace in the Peterhof Museum-Reserve in St. Petersburg has been completed after 20 years, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said.

"The restoration of the unique venue has been going on for 20 years. Now, by the 295th anniversary of the birth of Catherine the Great, we are completing the last works. Four halls are being opened: The Chinese Bedchamber, the Toilet Room, the Portrait Room and the Empress's Cabinet," the minister wrote on her Telegram channel.

The restoration began in 2004. For the first five years, the building's facades and waterproofing were restored. Afterwards, all 17 interiors were gradually rehabilitated.

"The luxurious interior decoration created with extraordinary mastery is unique. The authenticity of the decoration of the Chinese Palace, preserved during the Great Patriotic War, makes it an outstanding monument of global significance," Lyubimova said.

The Chinese Palace will open to visitors on June 18.