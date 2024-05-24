Putin honors Russia’s fallen World War II vets in Minsk

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently in Belarus on an official visit, has paid homage to Russian soldiers killed during World War II, and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The Russian president, accompanied by the guard of honor, went up to the stand prepared for the laying. Afterwards he adjusted the ribbons on the wreath and bowed his head as a sign of respect for the Soviet soldiers.

The monument commemorating Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany, dedicated to the soldiers of the Soviet Army, partisans and underground fighters who died during the war was opened 70 years ago on the 10th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from German occupation. The 38-meter-high quadrangular obelisk is lined with gray granite and topped with an emblem of the Order of Victory. Four bronze wreaths around the monument symbolize the four fronts. In 1961 the eternal flame was lit at the foot of the monument.

The memorial is the capstone of Victory Square, one of the main landmarks in the Belarusian capital.