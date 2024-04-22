UNESCO headquarters in Paris to host TASS photo exhibition this summer

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. A special photo exhibition of TASS and the Russian Foreign Ministry dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the country's accession to UNESCO will be presented at the organization's headquarters in Paris in the summer, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the opening of the exhibition together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

To mark the anniversary, the exhibition was set up in two locations at once - in the Russian Foreign Ministry building on Smolenskaya Square and in front of the TASS headquarters on Tverskoy Boulevard. "This morning we opened an exhibition in front of the agency building dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Russia's accession to the organization. It is planned to present this exhibition project at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in the summer. I am sure that it will arouse as much interest there as it does in Moscow today," Kondrashov said.

The TASS chief recalled that Russia has made a significant contribution to the implementation of the organization's humanitarian programs aimed at preserving the cultural and natural heritage of humanity and, thanks to UNESCO, has become "part of the global dialogue aimed at solving the most pressing problems of our time." "Archival and modern photographs included in our joint exhibition project with the Foreign Ministry allows us to trace the main milestones of this important work for the whole world," Kondrashov emphasized.

About UNESCO

UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which includes sites on the World Heritage List. It was founded in November 1945 and has its headquarters in Paris. The organization has 193 member states. The USSR became a member of UNESCO on April 21, 1954.