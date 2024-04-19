Moscow International Film Festival to open in Russian capital

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The 46th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) will open in the Russian capital on Friday, with films from more than 50 countries taking part.

MIFF will take place in Moscow from April 19 to 26 and will have over 230 films in competitive and non-competitive programs. With the BRICS film festival running at the same time as the MIFF, there will be even more films - 260 feature films, documentaries, animated, short films, and multi-part works of art.

The jury deciding on the top award, chaired by Icelandic director Fridrik Thor Fridriksson, will be considering ten films: "21 Rubies" by Ciprian Megi (Romania), "Everything Will Be Revealed" by Peter Keglevich (Austria), "Surviving in Mo..." by Grigore Bechet (Moldova, Russia, Romania), "Breath of Cold" by Nahid Azizi Sedigh (Iran), "The Forest King" by Goran Radovanovic (Serbia), "Between Dog and Wolf" by Murat Duzgunoglu (Turkey), "Nirvana" by Asif Islam (Bangladesh), and "Shame" by Miguel Salgado (Mexico). Germany has submitted two films to the MIFF - "Martin Reads the Quran" directed by Yuri Saule and "Schlimazel" by Silke Enders.

Russia will be represented by Ivan Sosnin's film "The Alien."

The Moscow Film Festival was founded in 1935, which makes it the world’s second oldest film festival after the Venice event. In 1995 it was announced that the film festival would become annual, although it was not held in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held every year. The president of the film festival is director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the information partner of the MIFF.