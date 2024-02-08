Height of snow cover in Moscow on Thursday highest on record since beginning of winter

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The height of the snow cover in Moscow has reached 60 cm, which is a new record high for the current winter season.

Cloudy with clear spells, light snow and up to minus 12 degrees Celsius are forecast in Russia’s capital city on Thursday, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, told TASS.

"Today, the weather in the capital will be formed by the rear part of the cyclone that left the Urals. Cloudy weather is expected in Moscow, with light snow possible sometimes. The height of the snow cover in Moscow this morning reached 60 cm, which is the maximum [level recorded] since the beginning of winter. During the day, shifting snowdrifts added 7 cm," the forecaster said.

According to him, in the afternoon the air temperature in the capital will be minus 10 to minus 12 degrees, while in the Moscow Region they will be minus 9 to minus 14 degrees. The wind in the capital is expected to be westerly at a speed of 4-9 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is rising, but while the barometer readings remain below normal, they will amount to 737 millimeters of mercury.