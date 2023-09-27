Second group of Russian rescuers return to Moscow from Libya

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, September 27. /TASS/. A second group of Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers and medics of the Tsentrospas airmobile team returned to Moscow from Libya.

According a TASS reporter, the Il-76 plane landed at the Zhukovsky airport at 21:32 Moscow time. The flight delivered 35 rescuers, as well as airmobile hospital medics with medical equipment used to treat the injured.

Earlier, the first part of the Russian group - 50 rescuers of the ‘Lider’ team and search dog specialists - returned to Moscow.

In Libya, Russian rescuers have been working on elimination of the aftermath of the Cyclone Daniel for 10 days around the clock. They dismantled almost 2,000 cubic meters of debris; searched 610,000 square meters of territory and 108 km of coastline; extracted and evacuated bodies of 153 victims. Russian diving teams performed 47 dives, discovered 49 flooded objects, brought to surface 17 vessels and automobiles. Medics of the Tsentrospace mobile hospital provided medical aid to over 670 injured, including 67 children.

The Cyclone Daniel made a landfall in Libya’s northeast on September 10, bringing storm winds and torrential rains to the coastal cities. The city of Derna, where two dams were destroyed, was affected the most. The destruction of the dams has become the main cause of numerous victims in this area.