Duma introduces draft law to mark July 27 as Donbass children remembrance day

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A group of Russian Communist Party deputies led by Nina Ostanina, chairwoman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, has submitted a bill to the chamber to establish July 27 as Remembrance Day of Murdered Children in Donbass and liberated territories, the document posted in the Duma database says.

The initiative's authors propose to supplement Article 1.1 of the law On Days of Military Glory and Commemorative Dates of Russia with a provision according to which July 27 is established as Remembrance Day of Murdered Children in Donbass and liberated territories.

The deputies noted that in order to keep alive the memory of children who have died in the war in Donbass, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, signed a decree on July 11, 2022, to commemorate the date of July 27 - the Day of Remembrance of Children Victims of the War in Donbass.

"It seems appropriate to adopt this tradition and broadcast it throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. After the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions became part of the Russian Federation, a day of remembrance for children killed in Donbass and other regions should be established in Russia at the federal level," the authors of the initiative believe.