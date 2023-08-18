Moscow City Court rules to liquidate Sakharov Center

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has ruled to liquidate the regional non-governmental organization Public Commission for the Preservation of Academician Sakharov's Heritage (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), a source in the court has told TASS.

"The court decided to satisfy in full the claims filed by the Moscow Department of the Ministry of Justice for liquidating this non-governmental organization," the source said.

In the spring of 2023, the Russian Justice Ministry conducted an unscheduled documentary inspection to expose a number of violations in the activities of the Sakharov Center. In July, it asked the Moscow City Court to liquidate it. The Justice Ministry accused the Center of a number of violations, some of which concerned its statutory activities. In particular, the Justice Ministry said the Sakharov Center's activities related to the organization of conferences and exhibitions were a "violation of its territorial sphere of activity."