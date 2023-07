MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A total of four residents of the Russian region of Tuva have so far been diagnosed with anthrax, the regional branch of the federal veterinary watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first anthrax patient identified in the region was hospitalized in late June.

"Four people have so far been diagnosed with anthrax in the Barun-Khemchiksky District of the Republic of Tuva," the statement reads.

The regional Health Ministry has not yet confirmed this information.