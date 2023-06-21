FSB detains Khabarovsk resident on high treason charges for crypto-funding of Kiev forces

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region on suspicion of high treason stemming from financing the Ukrainian military via crypto currency transactions, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"[The FSB has] curtailed the unlawful activity of a resident of Sovetsko-Gavansky District, Khabarovsk Region, [who is] implicated in the commission of high treason stemming from the provision of financial aid to the Ukrainian armed forces in activities aimed at undermining the security of the Russian Federation. It was ascertained that the detainee, using crypto currency instruments, made transfers of personal funds via third parties residing on the territory of Ukraine to an account of a foreign charitable foundation intended for use by the Ukrainian armed forces in acquiring drones, infrared thermal rifle scopes, ammunition and medical equipment," the center said.

The FSB’s investigative division opened a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason"), which calls for punishment of 12 to 20 years of incarceration, and has been upgraded to life imprisonment since this April. Investigative activities are continuing, the FSB added.