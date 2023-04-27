Erdogan recovering satisfactorily after infection, Turkey’s health minister says

ANKARA, April 27. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been faring better after being treated for a recent infection and will soon continue his election campaign, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported on Thursday.

"The president is in excellent health. The effects of the infection on his body have diminished. I have met with him and he passes on his greetings to all. He will very shortly be continuing with his work [within the context of the election campaign]," TRT television quoted the minister as saying.