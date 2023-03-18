Plane with humanitarian aid arrives in Syria – Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. One plane carrying humanitarian aid for post-earthquake relief in Syria landed at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase over the past 24 hours, said Oleg Gurinov, a deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"Humanitarian aid is being delivered to quake-hit regions of the Syrian Arab Republic under bilateral agreements. Over the past 24 hours, one plane with humanitarian cargo on board landed at the Hmeymim airbase," he said

The plane carried 37 tons of humanitarian cargo. Overall, a total of 1,583 tons of humanitarian aid have already been delivered to the country.

According to Gurinov, two shelling attacks occurred in the Idlib de-escalation zone. One was coming from positions held by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). The other was carried out by the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on the territory of the Hama governorate.