MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), carrying humanitarian aid for post-earthquake relief in Syria, landed in the country on Wednesday, a deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said on Tuesday.

"Humanitarian assistance continues to arrive in the country within the framework of international cooperation. Over the past day, one plane landed in the country with humanitarian cargo from the United Arab Emirates on board," said Oleg Gurinov, a deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

A total of 266 people received medical assistance at the Russian Health Ministry’s multi-purpose mobile hospital in Syria over the past 24 hours. In total, Russian doctors have helped 1,150 Syrians since the hospital began operating.

Moreover, food and essential goods were distributed among the population in the city of Aleppo and in the Latakia governorate. A total of 149 humanitarian missions have been carried out so far since February 7.

Also, one shelling attack coming from positions held by members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day, Gurinov said.