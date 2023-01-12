Frigid temperatures up to minus 55-63 degrees forecast in some Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Residents in the Irkutsk, Yakutia, Krasnoyarsk, Orenburg, Penza and Saratov Regions will face abnormally cold weather in the coming days, Research Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"Severe frosts will continue in Yakutia for the next five days, and in the Irkutsk Region, in its northern districts, the temperature will drop to minus 58 degrees [Celsius] on January 12-14. Temperatures will be 9 degrees Celsius or more below normal in the Orenburg, Penza and Saratov Regions over the next two days," the expert said.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature will drop to minus 58-63 degrees Celsius on January 13 and 14 in some areas of Yakutia. In the Orenburg and Penza Regions, it is forecast to hit minus 26-30 degrees Celsius over the next few days, while in the Saratov Region it is expected to reach minus 22 degrees Celsius. Cold temperatures up to minus 52-55 degrees Celsius are expected in some areas of the Krasnoyarsk Region on January 12-14.

On Wednesday, temperatures plunged to minus 60 degrees Celsius in some districts of Yakutia.