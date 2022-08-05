Russia bars entry for 62 Canadian citizens as reciprocal measure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow barred entry to 62 Canadian citizens in response to another expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by Ottawa, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Friday.

"In response to yet another expansion of anti-Russian personal sanctions by Canada on June 27 and July 7, which this time covered Patriarch Kirill, in addition to officials, reporters and experts undesired for Ottawa, entry ban is being introduced in regards to 62 Canadian citizens," the Ministry noted.

The ministry added that the list took into account "the particularly hostile nature of the actions of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ruling regime, which are carried out to insult not only the multi-ethnic and multi-faith people of Russia, but also Christian Orthodox believers around the world, including Canada," and also considered "their malicious activity in the fight against the Russian world and traditional values."

The Russian Foreign Ministry published the list of Canadian citizens, who are permanently blacklisted, on its website.

"In view of Canada’s ‘churning out’ more and more new Russophobic sanctions, Russia’s further retaliatory measures will be announced shortly," the ministry stressed.