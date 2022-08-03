Test takers in Russia, Belarus to be allowed to register for some at home TOEFL editions

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. Students in Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take some editions of TOEFL English tests and other tests of ETS company remotely, but not at test centers, starting August 4, a spokesperson at ETS told TASS.

"Beginning August 4, ETS is updating its March 2022 policy and will now allow test takers in Russia and Belarus to register for the TOEFL iBT Home Edition, TOEFL Essentials and at home GRE tests barring any financial restrictions they may encounter," the spokesperson said. "Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, students in Russia and Belarus remain unable to take these tests at a test center within these countries. Students who prefer to test in person are welcome to take an exam in other countries or regions barring any travel and financial restrictions they may encounter," the company representative added.

Due to earlier reports saying that registration at the ETS platform for taking tests was impossible for persons with Russian citizenship, the company explained that "the language on the TOEFL registration platform about OFAC restrictions in Russia and Belarus was meant to convey that OFAC restrictions have impacted parts of our testing operations within these countries (e.g., third party vendors such as financial institutions, shipping companies, etc.)."

ETS suspended TOEFL tests in Russia in March over the events in Ukraine. On August 2 users started reporting the platform had fully stopped allowing registration for persons with Russian citizenship.