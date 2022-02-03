Russian official says some countries rank cyberattacks on Russia as priority

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Some countries have made Russian infrastructure a priority for their cyberattacks, said Nikolay Murashov, deputy director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents.

"We are registering the fact that gaining access to the information systems at Russia’s critical infrastructure facilities and breeches of their operation continue to be priority targets of some foreign states," he said at the Infoforum 2022 conference.

"In particular, [they] are working to determine the level of resistance of Russian infrastructure to massive cyberattacks, determine the power of attacks required to disable the facilities, and also to create covert footholds for further attacks," the official went on to say.

According to the agency’s data for 2021, most of the attacks were carried out from abroad. Their targets included energy, science, healthcare, education, defense, and industrial facilities.