Agreement on abolition of visas between Russia and Belize comes into force

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The agreement between the governments of Russia and Belize on the abolition of visas for mutual trips of citizens of the two countries came into force on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in New York on September 23, 2021.

In compliance with this document, Russian citizens who are holders of valid passports proving the identity of a citizen of the Russian Federation outside its territory, including diplomatic and service passports, and Belize citizens who are holders of valid passports, including diplomatic and official, can enter, leave, transit and stay on the territory of the state of the other party without visas for up to 90 days during each period of 180 days, counting from the date of their first entry.

However, citizens who intend to reside in the territory of another state for more than 90 days, carry out labor activities or undergo training on its territory, still need to obtain a visa.

Tourism is one of the key sectors of the Belizean economy. To enter the country, one must provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus.

The year 2021 marked the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belize. Russia’s Ambassador to Mexico is a concurrent Ambassador to Belize. In 2020, the Ambassador of Belize to Russia (with a residence in Brussels) was accredited, for the first time in the history of bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the intention to spread agreements on the abolition of visas on the entire region of Latin America and the Caribbean.