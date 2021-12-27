Guatemala receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, says newspaper

MEXICO, December 27. /TASS/. More than 1 mln doses of the second component of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Guatemala, the Diario de Centro America newspaper stated on its website on Sunday.

A batch of 1,058,400 doses of the second component of the Russian jab arrived at the La Aurora International Guatemala Airport, according to the publication. A couple of batches of the first and second components of Sputnik V are also expected to be delivered to the country in coming days, the newspaper said, adding that the contract on supply to Guatemala of 8 mln doses of the Russian vaccine will therefore be overfulfilled.

According to the information provided by the country’s health ministry, 11,136,611 anti-coronavirus shots have been used in Guatemala as of December 25.