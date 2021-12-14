Moscow breaks 28-year snowfall record, says weatherman

MOSCOW, December 14. / TASS /. Moscow has broken a 28-year snowfall record, with about 9 mm of precipitation confirmed, leading Phobos weatherman, Yevgeny Tishkovets revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

"As much as 20% of the monthly precipitation rate has covered Moscow! <...> So, the capital’s VDNKh principal weather station recorded roughly 9 mm of snowfall, the center of [Moscow] registered about 11 mm, while in [the north-west of the city] 10 mm of snow was confirmed. <…> It should be noted that such heavy snowfalls on this day have not been recorded since 1993 <…>," the weatherman highlighted.

Tishkovets also mentioned that this winter, the largest anomalous snowfalls had been recorded in the Russian capital because of an active wavefront. The meteorologist recalled that the most powerful snowfall was set on December 7, the greatest in 72 years. He pointed out that the average snowfall rate for December stands at 56 mm.