FSB apprehends 106 supporters of Ukraine’s MKU neo-Nazi group in 37 Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended 106 supporters of Ukraine’s MKU neo-Nazi group in 37 Russian regions, with two of them suspected of plotting attacks on educational institutions, the FSB press office told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service acting jointly with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee of Russia has carried out detective and investigative measures with regard to 106 supporters of the Ukrainian MKU neo-Nazi youth gang uncovered in 37 Russian regions," the FSB press office said.

The gang was set up by Ukrainian national Yegor Krasnov born in 2000 who was put on an international wanted list and was acting under the cover of the Ukrainian special services, it said.

"Among the apprehended MKU supporters, three administrators of the gang’s Internet communities were identified who were propagandizing extremist ideology on Krasnov’s instruction and making calls to commit violent acts. Another two are suspected of plotting armed attacks on educational institutions," the FSB press office said.

The FSB’s measures "were aimed at foiling the activity instigated by Krasnov in various Russian regions, during which his supporters were given instructions via messengers and social networks on committing terror acts and mass killings," the press office specified.

In the Penza Region and the Komi Republic, the FSB busted the criminal activity of two MKU-associated extremist groups numbering five and eight members, correspondingly. The FSB operatives seized smoothbore and rifled civilian hunting guns and ammunition, pneumatic pistols, inert handguns and assault rifles at the places of the suspects’ living. Investigators are checking information on the intent to turn these guns into combat weapons. Also, a large amount of knives and tear gas canisters were seized.

"The detectives are pressing criminal charges against these individuals. Investigative measures continue with regard to the other apprehended suspects, including those who directly maintained correspondence with Krasnov via the Internet and received his instructions on committing violent acts and making improvised terror tools, following which corresponding procedural decisions will be passed or preventive measures will be taken," the FSB informed.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department is investigating a criminal case against Krasnov under Part 4 of Article 33 and Part 2 of Article 105 of Russia’s Criminal Code, the FSB press office said.

The FSB has carried out several large-scale security sweeps since the beginning of this year to apprehend MKU supporters. Overall, over 60 neo-Nazis have been detained across Russia since March this year.