Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Laos — RDIF

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The single component coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light was approved for use in Laos, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"RDIF announces the approval of the Russian single-component coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Laos became the 20th state where the Sputnik Light was registered," the Fund said.

"The bi-component Sputnik V vaccine was also registered in Laos in March 2021. The Sputnik Light and the Sputnik V pharmaceuticals were registered in the country within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EULA)," RDIF added.