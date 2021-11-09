Russia's coronavirus vaccination rate stands at 400 per 100,000 population, minister says

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus vaccination rate currently stands at 400 people per 100,000 of the population, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

"The vaccination rate currently stands at 400 per 100,000 of the population. The rate is the highest in the Kalmykia, Tyumen, Penza, Lipetsk, Kirov and Primorsky regions as well as in the Chukotka and Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous regions," he pointed out.

According to the health minister, vaccination rates are the lowest in the Tula, Karachay-Circassian, Kemerovo, North Ossetia and Rostov regions.

Murashko emphasized that there were no technical obstacles hindering people's access to vaccines as over 15,000 vaccination points were currently operating across the country, including mobile vaccination teams.