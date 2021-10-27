Of 80% vaccination target, 67.8% of Russians get first COVID shot - deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. An average of 67.8% of Russians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine against the target of 80% for the entire adult population in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As of today, the population vaccinated with the first dose of the target number (80% - TASS) amounts to 67.8% on average in the country," she said at a meeting on mass vaccination with regional officials.

According to the latest data, the herd immunity rate is 45.7% in Russia. The full course of COVID-19 vaccination was received almost 49.2 million times in the country.

The Russian consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said earlier that at least 80% of the adult population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity in Russia. According to Golikova, it is more than 90 million people.