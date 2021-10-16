Argentina receives another batch of Sputnik V jab, says health ministry

BUENOS AIRES, October 16. /TASS/. Argentina has received another batch of second doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus jab, the country’s Health Ministry reported on its Twitter page.

"Another batch of 500,000 second component doses [of the vaccine] Sputnik V has been delivered to the country," the ministry said, adding that the Russian vaccine received by the country will enable it "to continue fulfilling the schedule under the strategic plan on vaccination" of the population.

The batch of the Russian vaccine was supplied from Moscow to the Ezeiza international airport by Flight AR1063 performed by the Aerolineas Argentinas airline. Argentina has received over 81.6 mln doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines made by various producers since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the ministry.

To date, the republic has received 10,125,655 doses of the vaccine’s first component and 4,557,555 doses of its second component from Russia. Moreover, an Argentine lab has produced 1,179,625 doses of the first component and 3,580,000 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V jab.

More than 30.86 mln people have received the first vaccine dose, while 24.35 mln people have been fully vaccinated in Argentina, home to 45.8 mln people. Apart from Sputnik V, vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer and CanSino are in use in the country. It also uses a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.