Group-IB founder Sachkov denies supplying data to foreign intelligence

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The founder of the Group-IB cybersecurity company Ilya Sachkov arrested on Tuesday in Moscow for two months on suspicion of high treason, does not admit guilt of passing on secret information to foreign intelligence services, a source in the security agencies told TASS.

"He does not admit the guilt of high treason, which inflicted reputational and national harm to Russia’s interests, or that he cooperated with intelligence services of foreign states," the source said.

Due to the fact that the files on Sachkov’s case are marked as ‘classified’, the source did not disclose any other details. TASS has not yet obtained an official statement from the investigation and the defense of the arrestee.

Earlier, media outlets reported that law enforcement officials raided the Moscow office of Group-IB on Tuesday. The company’s press service noted that the law enforcement officials left the office in the evening of the same day. The company added that it had no information regarding the reason for the investigation.

Sachkov was on the list of the brightest businessmen under 30 globally in 2016, according to Forbes. He is an Associate Professor at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University’s information security department, as well as a member of expert committees of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) and Foreign Ministry.