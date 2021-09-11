Russian athletes performed with dignity in Tokyo despite politicized decisions, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian athletes performed with dignity at the Olympics despite politicized decisions made against them.

"The Russian athletes performed at the Tokyo Olympics with dignity," he said to Olympic medalists during the state award ceremony on Saturday.

He noted that he and the entire country understand what a complex task this was. "I cannot help but recall the well-known politicized decisions against our country and our team that are, unfortunately, far from sports," the president added.

Speaking of difficulties, Putin mentioned the enormous physical and emotional pressure both during the training and the Olympic Games as well as strict requirements and forced restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, according to the head of state, Russian athletes endured all trials and defended Russia’s athletic reputation with dignity. "In every sense, gold champions - you are the main heroes, and I am not afraid to say this, the pride of Russia," the president stressed.

He emphasized that the success of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics sets the example to follow for young people. According to him, this is extremely important for the country’s development and deserves gratitude and high state awards.