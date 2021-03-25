Navalny’s health significantly deteriorated in prison, lawyer says

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s health significantly worsened in the penal colony, he suffers from strong pain in the back and is unable to step on one foot, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told TASS Thursday.

"Navalny’s health worsened about 4 weeks ago, but we did not announce it under his command. It has become clear now that the situation worsens, he does not receive proper treatment, and he was not even diagnosed," Mikhailova said.

According to the lawyer, Navalny suffers from strong back pains and cannot step on one foot , which hurts and partially lost sensitivity.

"The defense filed an application for medical examination, but we still received no response from the colony management. Meanwhile, Navalny was delivered to a civilian hospital yesterday, where he underwent tomography, but neither the examination results nor the diagnosis was told to us," the lawyer said, adding that Navalny currently receives painkiller pills and ointment.

"The defense is seriously concerned over Navalny’s health," he concluded.

On Thursday, the regional Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate told TASS that Navalny underwent a planned medical examination earlier, and his health was found satisfactory.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with real imprisonment over multiple probation violations. According to the defense, Navalny will spend slightly over 2.5 years in the colony.