Pope Francis visiting Iraq, hockey rink on frozen Lake Baikal and a wedding ceremony inside an ambulance in Rio de Janeiro are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: The Pope’s Iraq visit, hockey on Lake Baikal and an ambulance wedding
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
Female protesters trying to cross the shields of the police as they march to Taksim Square during a rally marking the International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8. International Women's Day was celebrated globally on March 8 to promote women's rights and equality. According to the 'We'll Stop Femicide' social platform, 335 women were killed through gender violence and hundreds assaulted by men in 2020, in Turkey© EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Pope Francis attending a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square, Mosul, Iraq, March 7. On March 5th Pope Francis began a three-day official visit in Iraq, the first papal visit to this country affected throughout the years by war, insecurity and lately COVID-19 pandemic. The Pope is holding inter religious prayers at the Ur of the Chaldees ancient site, mass at important churches that were affected by conflict in Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh near Mosul© EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
The shell of a burned car sits in a field ravaged by a forest fire in Las Golondrinas, in the Chubut southern province of Argentina, March 10© AP Photo/Matias Garay
A giraffe chewing in its enclosure at Berlin Zoo, Berlin, March 10© Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images
Pupils gathering in the playground for a break on their first day back from lockdown at Chertsey High School in Chertsey, UK, March 9. England's schools reopened to pupils from March 8th, 2021 after closing for a third lockdown on January 5© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov and his aide Daniil Martynov visiting an exhibition of equipment designed for use in the Arctic environments ahead of a send-off ceremony for instructors assigned by the Russian Special Forces University to take part in the Arctic exercises of the Russian National Guard, Grozny, Russia, March 9© Yelena Afonina/TASS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang arriving for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 10© REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Mohammed bin Adbulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, are seen during a meeting in Doha, Qatar, March 11© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Little lambs sniffing each other on the Ecofarm Vazec in Vazec, Slovakia, March 9. With the added complications in transporting cattle during the coronavirus pandemic, breeders are now targeting local markets. Approximately 150, 000 lambs are born in Slovakia each spring, with 50% destined for European markets before pandemic times© Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images
Police officers conducting a fingertip search of Poynders Road outside Poynders Court on the junction with Rodenhurst Road as they continue the search for Sarah Everard in London, UK, March 9. Sarah Everard, 33, has been missing since leaving a friend's home in Clapham on March 3© Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Bruno de Nicola, cuisine chef at the Italian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, and Eunice Cides de Oliveira waiting for their wedding ceremony inside an ambulance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 11. Bruno and Eunice met five years ago at the consulate and already had a date to get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment and at the end of last year it was discovered that the cancer had returned. Due to the prognosis and the pandemic, the couple decided to cancel the marriage. Bruno's doctor was moved by their story and insisted that the couple should get married© Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Buddhist monks praying for the victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami at a beach in Iwaki, Japan, March 11. Japan observed the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, tsunami and triple nuclear meltdown in which almost 16,000 were killed and hundreds of thousands made homeless. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake was one of the most powerful ever recorded. It triggered tsunami waves up to 40.5 meters high that travelled at 700km/h and surged up to 10km inland destroying entire towns© Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images
A hockey rink after a match on the ice of Lake Baikal, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia, March 8© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
FSB chief: ‘All hotbeds of terror activity and ringleaders in North Caucasus eliminated’
The set of measures implemented ended in January with the elimination of the remaining forces of the Byutukayev terrorist group, the FSB chief said
Read more
Lukashenko urges Belarusian military to be on guard to ward off internal threats
The world has changed, and so has the army, the country's president pointed out
Read more
Kremlin has no information about new plan for Donbass, spokesman says
Earlier some mass media reported there was a concrete plan for a settlement in Donbass, proposed by Germany and France and finalized by Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Moscow, Ankara launch Turkey’s nuclear plant and compete for Afghan peace
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 11
Read more
Russia to convene informal UN Security Council meeting on Crimea next week — diplomat
Earlier, Western nations announced an Arria formula meeting devoted to Crimea, to be held at the UN Security Council on Friday, March 12
Read more
Putin notes timely, well-calculated measures helped Russian economy to overcome downturn
Russia managed to mitigate the investment risks of the economy due to focused efforts in this area, according to the president
Read more
Kiev announces meeting of aides to Normandy Quartet leaders
Andrei Yermak, the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president’s office, thanked Ukraine’s Normandy Four partners - France and Germany
Read more
Russian latest fighters to get ice sensors with artificial intelligence
The sensor for military aircraft will signal not only the build-up of ice but will also measure its thickness
Read more
First serial Yasen-M-class sub to be handed over to Russian Navy in late 2021 — source
The submarine's trials will include launches of the Oniks and Kalibr-PL missiles
Read more
Majority of governmental agencies’ websites go live after failure
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the websites of certain governmental agencies were not accessible
Read more
German vaccine official praises Russia’s Sputnik V
It is a good vaccine that will probably be authorized in the EU at some point, Thomas Mertens said
Read more
NASA to provide seat on US spacecraft in 2023 in return for astronaut’s Soyuz flight
Earlier, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov had been pulled out of the main crew of the manned Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and would be replaced by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei
Read more
Moscow warns Kiev against using force in Donbass — diplomat
Russia is calling on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with new agreements and documents on Donbass regulation and to duly adhere to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Russia would like US’s internal controversies to end, says Putin
He noted that the number of uncertainty factors does not decrease, providing the recent US riots as an example
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east thwart enemy’s amphibious assault on Kuril Islands in drills
The troops delivered strikes from sheltered positions at night
Read more
Regional head speaks in favor of soonest Sputnik V use in Germany
According to the politician, authorizing the use of Sputnik V will help to overcome prejudices related to Russian-made medicines
Read more
Coronavirus jabs could become regular, Russian deputy PM says
According to Tatyana Golikova, neither the world nor Russia have enough experience in terms of understanding on how long the immune protection will last
Read more
Over 80% of Russians support reunification of Crimea with Russia, poll reveals
The pollster’s representative added that 63% of Russians polled feel proud and impressed with the events that took place on the peninsula seven years ago
Read more
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Read more
Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials
The National Guard’s command highly appreciated the new pistol
Read more
Lavrov to begin his Middle East tour with a working visit to UAE
His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Read more
Putin advises businesses to invest in Russia, not to keep money in ‘safe havens’ abroad
As he stressed, the Russian authorities will do everything to create stable, reliable conditions for investment, as well as to make the appropriate investment support instruments work in the most efficient way
Read more
Press review: Will China join a military alliance with Russia and oil market awaits OPEC+
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 4
Read more
‘The same Twitter that blocked Trump?’ Diplomat excoriates tech giant’s hypocrisy
Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed by 100% on mobile gadgets and 50% on desktop devices
Read more
Latest Terminator combat vehicles practice cohesion with tanks at Urals proving ground
The latest ‘Terminator’ tank support fighting vehicles arrived for the troops in December
Read more
Google, YouTube access issues caused by incident at Strasbourg datacenter, says watchdog
The datacenter accident "is not connected to the agency’s actions on restriction of speed of access to the Twitter social platform in Russia," the watchdog said
Read more
Press review: US decries Moscow’s vaccine ‘smear campaign’ and Russia, China aim for Moon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 10
Read more
Armenian PM announces dismissal of General Staff chief
A political crisis broke out in Armenia after the head of the General Staff had demanded the resignation of the prime minister
Read more
Restrictions on Twitter to apply only to transfer of photos and videos
According to the watchdog's deputy head, users will be able to exchange messages smoothly
Read more
Russian diplomats pinpoint crucial disagreements with new US administration — Kremlin
Working contacts with the US administration are not easy, but they continue, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
New bird flu type likely to learn human-to-human transmission, Russian official says
The forecast that it can happen has a rather high probability rate, Anna Popova said
Read more
Moscow concerned about reports of US plans to conduct cyberattacks on Russia — Kremlin
According to The New York Times, the move is expected over the next three weeks
Read more
Russia to retaliate, if US brings intermediate-range missiles to Asia-Pacific — diplomat
The deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in various parts of the world would trigger a new spiral of the arms race fraught with unpredictable consequences, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia hits Twitter with slowdown, vows block unless content pushing suicide, drugs erased
The federal agency took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed for 100% of mobile traffic and 50% of desktop traffic nationwide due to the social network’s violation of Russia’s legislation
Read more
Honduras signs deal on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
According to official data, since March 2020 the Central American republic has recorded more than 174,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,283 deaths
Read more
Danish regulator received pipelay schedule for Nord Stream 2
The pipelay under the project is currently underway in territorial waters of Denmark
Read more
Russia knows nothing about plan for Donbass announced by Zelensky — Foreign Ministry
The plan was proposed by Berlin and Paris and adjusted by Kiev, according to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office
Read more
Greece to receive tourists with Russian, Chinese vaccines, says minister of tourism
Focusing on tourists from non-EU member countries, the minister stressed that "the aim is to receive everyone who wants to come, of course in compliance with the established conditions"
Read more
Russia, China ink memorandum on cooperation in creating lunar research station
As follows from the statement, the countries’ cooperation in this sphere stipulates the study of the lunar surface and the implementation of joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Nearly half of Russians ready to start using domestic operating system — poll
The respondents’ main reasons for changing the operating system are patriotism and wish to support domestic producers, according to the pollster
Read more
Sputnik V to be produced in Italy even without EMA authorization — commerce chamber head
Production process has nothing to do with vaccine sales, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vincenzo Trani told TASS
Read more