Majority of governmental agencies’ websites go live after failure

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Websites of the majority of Russian government authorities have recovered after the failure occurred on Wednesday.

Websites of the Kremlin, the government, Russian media watchdog, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Economic Development, Security Council and Russian Investigative Committee resumed operations.

Furthermore, the State Duma and the Ministry of the Interior websites restarted operations earlier.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the websites of certain governmental agencies were not accessible. Users also reported a failure in operation of Rostelecom, the largest Russian communications provider.

Problems with access to websites were related to failures in Rostelecom, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development said.