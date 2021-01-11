A large part of central Spain including the capital of Madrid is slowly clearing snow after the country's worst snowstorm in recent memory. A persistent blizzard blanketed Spain with 50-year record levels of snow, halting traffic and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that suspended all services.
Worst snowstorm in decades batters Spain
Spain is slowly clearing snow after the country's worst snowstorm in recent memory
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
A man snowboarding at the Gran Via avenue in downtown Madrid© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Neighbours having drinks in the middle of the street in Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid© AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
A woman tries to remove the snow from her car in downtown Madrid© AP Photo/Andrea Comas
A man skiing at Espana square in Madrid© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
A woman with child enjoying the snow in downtown Madrid© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
A man jogging after the recent snow fall, in Pamplona, northern Spain© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
A man walks dragging a sled with a girl along a street with snow and fallen three branches in downtown Madrid© AP Photo/Andrea Comas
A man practicing snowboarding in Pozuelo de Alrcon, Madrid© AP Photo/Alan Clendenning
Members of the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit (UME) clearing the snow at Cibeles Square in Madrid© EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez
Volunteers helping to clear the snow to make a path into Gregorio Maranon Hospital in the aftermath of Storm Filomena in Madrid© EPA-EFE/David Fernandez
Body of a man who disappeared during an avalanche in Norilsk was found
Earlier, rescuers removed a teenager from under the snow
Read more
Brazilian watchdog reports serious "side incident" during Janssen-Cilag vaccine trials
According to the agency, the incident took place on January 2, but its details were not disclosed
Read more
Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to hold talks on Karabakh in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin says
A particular attention will be paid to the issues of aid to residents of districts affected by the military action as well as of unblocking and developing trade and economic and transport connections
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss upcoming Karabakh talks, Kremlin says
French President supported Russia’s efforts in facilitating settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 23,309 over day
Number of deaths due to coronavirus rises by 470
Read more
Japarov winning Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections in first round of voting
According to the Central Election Commission data, Adakhan Madumarov is second in the race, with slightly more than six percent of votes
Read more
Production of Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil to begin soon, RDIF partner says
On Wednesday, the Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company reported that cell material for the vaccine production arrived in Brasil’s capital
Read more
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Read more
Mexico expects Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, says president
Similarly, Mexico expects vaccines made by Chinese producers
Read more
Four people found alive after avalanche collapse in Norilsk, says source
Another two people got out of snow after an avalanche collapse in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, a source in emergency services said
Read more
Kremlin: Putin will not ‘shoot himself in the foot’ to take revenge on Ukraine
Ukraine has crossed the "the red line", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Utilization of TurkStream up 2.2-fold in one year, 2.5-fold for Europe, says Gazprom CEO
In 2020, Turkey, Greece and North Macedonia increased gas purchases from Gazprom, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian gas producer Aleksei Miller added
Read more
No Russians among detained for storming US Capitol - Russian embassy in US
Earlier, the Washington Post reported that one of those detained in a court in Washington D.C. asked for a translator from Russian
Read more
Brazilian regulator requests additional information on Sputnik V vaccine
Earlier, the Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, which is a partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, applied for permission to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in the country
Read more
US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all"
Read more
UK becomes fifth country in the world with over 3 mln coronavirus cases
Over 59,900 new coronavirus have been registered in the United Kingdom over the day
Read more
Roscosmos sues its subsidiary over satellite that stopped working in orbit
Under the law, Roscosmos is obliged to seek compensation for the faulty satellite and the launch services
Read more
Russia documents less than 23,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since November 18
In all, currently 561,228 patients continue treatment in Russia
Read more
Lukashenko says currency union is to crown integration between Russia and Belarus
The Belarusian leader stressed that the two countries should expand integration processes in all spheres and try to remove serious, to his mind, drawbacks
Read more
Sriwijaya Air plane crashes into Java Sea near Jakarta
At least 65 individuals - 53 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crewmembers were on board
Read more
Russian government provided $8.12 mln of support to SMEs - PM
"In total, there were more than 4.5 mln instances of state support for the two years worth about 600 bln rubles," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Flawed exceptionalism: Lavrov slams West’s contempt for other nations’ bona fide interests
The top diplomat railed against the unwillingness of Western countries to ditch their confrontational stances
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to resume in Danish waters January 15
The Danish Energy Agency has received a new schedule from Nord Stream 2 AG for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the kingdom's exclusive economic zone, which is a condition for the continuation of the project
Read more
NBC: US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration
Earlier, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power
Read more
Pakistan without electricity due to power grid outage - news portal
Energy Minister of Pakistan Omar Ayub confirmed the power failure and added Pakistani authorities attempt to partly restart electricity supplies via the Tarbela power plant
Read more
Indonesian rescuers discover body fragments of crashed Boeing passengers
Indonesian Navy sent 10 ships and some 40 divers to the crash site; the specialists will examine the presumed crash site on Sunday
Read more
Consultations with WHO on use of Sputnik V in emergencies to be held in late January
Sergei Glagolev, an adviser to the Russian health minister, said
Read more
Authorities initiate criminal case on avalanche incident in Norilsk
During search activities, rescuers recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They continue the search for a one-year-old child and a 45-year-old man
Read more
First case of British coronavirus strain confirmed in Russia
Now the patient is no longer contagious, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said
Read more
Trump's impeachment would only serve to further divide US nation - White House
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden
Read more
Russia wishes the US to live through dramatic historic period with dignity, Zakharova said
Moscow regards the events in Washington DC on January 6 as a domestic affair of the United States
Read more
WHO expects complete data about Russian coronavirus vaccine before end of January
WHO has received 13 valid proposals since October
Read more
Child's body found at site of avalanche at a ski base in Norilsk - volunteer
Earlier, rescuers found the body of the child's mother
Read more
Integration of Russia, Belarus should be boosted, Belarusian leader says
According to the Belarusian leader, despite the fact the both Belarus and Russia have no closer relations with other countries than with each other, there are still significant shortcomings in the relations
Read more
Russian naval detachment calls at Syria’s Tartus - press service
Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus
Read more
Russian government sets subsistence level at $157.57 for 2021
In addition, the subsistence level in 2021 is set for a year, not a quarter
Read more
Lukashenko considers Putin friend, fellow team player
Answering a question about his enemies, the Belarusian president stated that he has "a lot of opponents"
Read more
Over 10,000 foreigners sent out of Russia in Jan-Nov 2020
Among those expelled are 40 minors
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Kim Jong-un says North Korea plans to develop ties with Russia, China
North Korean leader called United States North Korea’s main enemy and stressed that Pyongyang should continue to develop its nuclear arsenal
Read more