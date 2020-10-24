Russia reports 16,521 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 16,521 over the past day to 1,497,167, the operational headquarters to combat coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the growth, according to the headquarters, slowed down to 1.1%.

In particular, 4,453 cases were detected per day in Moscow, 713 in St. Petersburg, 480 in the Moscow region, 384 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 301 in the Rostov region.

A total of 340,528 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.