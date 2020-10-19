Low COVID-19 antibody count means a person beat the disease 2-3 months ago — expert

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. A low COVID-19 antibody count means that a person overcame the disease up to three months ago, Deputy Director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov stated on Monday.

Results of summer trials of Vector COVID-19 vaccine to be tallied in May 2021

"A low antibody count after recovering from coronavirus can mean that you overcame this infection 2-3 months ago, so under a classical scenario, within four months (a maximum of six), the antibody count begins to lower, but cell memory remains with us for life," he said in an interview with the COVID-19 information portal set up by the Russian government.

Earlier, Acting Director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza in St. Petersburg Dmitry Lioznov informed that the study of plasma of patients who recovered from COVID-19 shows that the antibody count does not depend on the severity of the disease.

Russia has documented 1,415,316 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 1,075,904 people recovering from the disease. Meanwhile, 24,366 deaths from the virus have been recorded in Russia.