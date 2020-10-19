Pandemic in Russia to stabilize in November if restrictions observed — expert

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia may enter a stage of the stabilizing epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection in early November, provided the precautionary measures are observed, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, told TASS.

"In the first decade of November, the process of stabilization of epidemic situation and then a gradual decrease in the incidence growth may start. Yet it all depends on the public awareness. I am asking all country’s residents to observe the preventive measures strictly and take good care of their health," she said.

The expert added that today the country is in the phase of growth in incidence and is possibly approaching its peak. "I presume that at the peak of incidence we won’t surpass the 20,000 mark [of daily new cases] <...>. Despite the fact that schoolchildren don’t go to school, and some employees switched to working remotely, the infections are still on the rise. The restrictive measures won’t show the effect immediately, even when strictly observed. At least one incubation period should elapse - that’s 14 days. Right now it is precisely those infected during the past two weeks that are being detected," she explained.