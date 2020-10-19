Results of summer trials of Vector COVID-19 vaccine to be tallied in May 2021

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The final results of Phase One and Two of clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus which began in July are planned to be summarized in May 2021, General Director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Rinat Maksyutov reported.

"This July, Phases One, Two of clinical trials started which are scheduled to conclude in May 2021. This is nine months after the first vaccination of the last volunteer," he said at the all-Russian scientific and practical conference with international participation on challenges, possibilities and prospects of modern immunoprophylaxis.

He reiterated that 100 volunteers participated in clinical trials who were administered the preparation twice with a 21-day interval. In Phase One, 14 people aged 18 to 30 were inoculated, and in Phase Two, 86 volunteers aged 18 to 60 got the jab (43 of them received the vaccine, while 43 - a placebo). Observation of their condition will continue on the third, sixth and ninth month post-vaccination. The general director emphasized that 100% of the volunteers developed virus-neutralizing antibodies as early as 35 days after the first administration of the preparation.

The Vector Research Center on July 24 obtained the Healthcare Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. The final group of 20 volunteers was discharged from an inpatient facility on September 8. Chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova also reported that clinical trials of the vaccine were completed on September 30.

On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that the vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center had obtained the registration certificate. The center will begin post-registration trials in different Russian regions with the participation of 40,000 volunteers.