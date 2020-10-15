Almost 2,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow, deputy mayor says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The number of recoveries in Moscow after treatment for the coronavirus infection has increased by 1,953 over the past 24 hours to reach 268,423, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Thursday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,953 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 268,423," she said.

Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to donate their plasma. People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C.

Those residents may also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated for the infection at home.