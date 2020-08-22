Doctors' statement on Navalny's condition is unlikely to follow until August 24

BERLIN, August 22. / TASS /. The statement by the doctors treating Russian blogger Alexei Navalny at the Berlin Charite clinic will most likely be made no earlier than Monday, August 24, the hospital representative said on Saturday.

"Until Monday, you should not count on an official statement about Navalny's health," she said.

Earlier, the Charite clinic confirmed that Navalny was admitted for treatment. "Now a wide-ranging medical diagnostics is being carried out," the representative said. According to the clinic, "after tests and after the family permission, the attending physicians will make a statement about the illness and further treatment measures," as soon as there is appropriate information about the patient's condition.

As the TASS correspondent reported earlier, Navalny was brought at about 10:30 (11:30 Moscow time) on Saturday to the Charite clinic.

A plane from the Siberian city of Omsk landed at Tegel airport in Berlin at 08:46 (09:46 Moscow Time) on Saturday. Initially, Russian doctors were against transporting Navalny, who is in a coma, over his unstable condition. On Friday evening, doctors said the patient’s condition had stabilized.

Upon the relatives’ request, a decision was made to transfer Navalny from the Omsk hospital to a German clinic. On Friday, a plane was sent for Navlany from Nuremberg to Omsk. The flight was arranged by Cinema for Peace human rights foundation.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reported that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, had made an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt unwell. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in a coma and was put on a ventilator.