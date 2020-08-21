No grounds yet to open criminal case after blogger Navalny’s hospitalization— source

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. There no grounds so far for initiating criminal proceedings after the hospitalization of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, a law enforcement source told TASS.

Navalny’s condition may be caused by metabolic disorder, doctor says

"There are no grounds for opening a criminal case, no crime elements have been identified," the interlocutor said.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of the Omsk hospital where Navalny is being treated, earlier said that the blogger’s condition could have been caused by metabolic disorders due to a fast drop in blood sugar.

The doctor also noted that neither oxybutyrates nor barbiturates were detected in Navalny’s body.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny is in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been connected to a ventilator.