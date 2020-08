MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. About 400 people have gathered near the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow, forming a chain in support of the Belarusian protesters, TASS reports from the scene.

The majority of those gathered near the embassy are young people. They are holding flowers and white balloons in their hands. They are also holding a long white ribbon that covers the entire chain.

The police are calling on the members of the peaceful action not to react to provocations.