Gamaleya Center’s vaccine may pass registration in early August, health minister says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry may obtain the registration certificate in the first decade of August, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, presenting to the State Duma the progress report, stated that four vaccines against the coronavirus have already proven their safety while trials for two vaccines developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry are in their final stage.

Liquid and freeze-dried forms of a vaccine were developed by the Gamaleya Center. Clinical trials were conducted in the clinic of the Sechenov University and at the Burdenko Military Hospital.

According to the latest statistics, over 15,107,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 619,800 deaths have been reported. To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia's latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide.