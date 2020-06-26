Hacker attack on Russian election website launched from US, UK, EU, and Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev reported that according to preliminary data, a massive hacking attack on the CEC website on Friday was carried out from the territories of the United States, the United Kingdon, Ukraine, and a number of other countries.

"Starting at 12:30 pm the website of the Russian Central Election Commission has been subjected to a massive hacking attack which reaches 240,000 requests per second. A preliminary analysis indicates that the geography of the attackers is distributed by the following countries: the US, the UK and other European countries, Ukraine and some CIS states," the official told TASS on Friday.

Earlier the deputy chairman reported that he received information about the hacking attack on the commission’s website, now the web portal is functioning as usual.

The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia. The primary day to vote according to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin is July 1, but Russians can also cast their ballots during the week of June 25 to June 30. According to the directive of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, the polls will be open from June 25 to July 1 from 8 am to 8 pm local time in all Russian regions, the vote count will take place after 8 pm local time on July 1 for all seven days of voting.

In addition to voting before the primary date (June 25-30), constituents can also cast ballots outside of polling stations (including outdoor areas), use contactless voting at home, or remote electronic voting in Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod region, as well cast ballots at one’s place of residence using the Mobile Voter application.